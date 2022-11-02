Nawaz Sharif wants deal with establishment, claims Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is looking to seal his deal with the establishment.

In his Tweet, Sheikh Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif wants a deal and our fight with the establishment.

نواز شریف اپنی ڈیل اور ہماری اسٹیبلشمنٹ سے لڑائی چاہتا ہے۔اپنے لیےریلیف چاہتا ہے اورہمارے لیےتکلیف چاہتا ہے۔رانا ثناءاللہ ذہنی مریض اوراجرتی قاتل ہےجو اداروں کو بےوقار کرنےکی ناکام ناپاک کوشش کرےگا اور رسوا ہوکرگھر جائےگا۔ مسئلہ سیاست نہیں اب ریاست ہے۔نومبر بھاری اورفیصلہ کن ہوگا — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 2, 2022

“Nawaz Sharif wants relief for himself and pain for us,” he Tweeted.

The former federal minister further said that Rana Sanaullah is ‘mentally ill’ and a ‘murderer’, he will make an unsuccessful and impure attempt to discredit the institutions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that Imran Khan’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would reach Rawalpindi by November 10 as per new schedule.

