Nawaz Sharif was unhappy with no elections in April

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was unhappy with not holding elections in April, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was in favour of early elections but he just wanted to make some important amendments.

He revealed that there were some parties in the PDM coalition who didn’t want early elections. CM Punjab and PML-Q leaders used to go together for meeting with the establishment.

The PML-Q leader doubted that may be there are some back-door talks going on between the two leaders. He said that in politics people change sides but till they are in coalition with PTI they will not unite.

Salik Hussain maintained that PDM was ready to give the chief minister seat to Pervaiz Elahi and there were talks on the seat adjustment as well.

Read more: CHAUDHRY SHUJAAT HUSSAIN’S MESSAGE CONVEYED TO NAWAZ SHARIF

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain conveyed an important message of his father, party’s president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Chaudhry Salik said that he has requested the PML-N supremo to return to Pakistan. However, he said, the former premier has not given any final date regarding his return.

Comments