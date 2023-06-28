Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan, says Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ahsan Iqbal said that cases were made against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through a conspiracy but the legal team is working to get justice for the PML-N supremo.

The federal minister maintained that election will be held on time and PML-N will come out victorious as it did in 2013.

He added that in 2018 the journey towards development was stopped through a conspiracy and the politics of hatred was started in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is currently stuck in debt and the government has to accept every condition of the IMF.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a legal team for completing the legal work for the return of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif. The legal team will be headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar. The other members of the legal team include PM’s special assistant Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir, and other legal experts.

Sources told ARY News that the committee will expedite the follow-up of cases against the former premier. It will speed up the legal work for the dissolution of cases against Nawaz Sharif and its disqualification to remove legal barriers to his return to the country.