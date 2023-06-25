Nawaz Sharif’s return: PM Shehbaz forms legal team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a legal team for completing the legal work for the return of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif constituted a legal team headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar. The other members in the legal team include PM’s special assistant Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir and other legal experts.

Amjad Parvez – who had pursued other cases of Nawaz Sharif – was also included in the legal committee.

Sources told ARY News that the committee will expedite the follow-up of cases against the former premier. It will speed up the legal work for the dissolution of cases against Nawaz Sharif and its disqualification to remove legal barriers in his return to the country.

The development came after the federal government passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017, abolishing the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f).

The passage of the legislation in the lower house set aside the obstacle of lifetime disqualification for former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who could contest election for public office again after the bill will be signed by the president into a law.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 as supplementary agenda in the assembly, which was passed with majority vote.

The Senate already passed the amendment in the Election Act 2017.

According to the amendment, maximum disqualification period of a lawmaker will be considered for 5 years where the term of the punishment is not specified in the constitution.

According to Article 62-1F, the disqualification of a lawmaker will be for five years, and the individual will be eligible to contest elections and become a member of the Parliament or provincial assemblies after completion of the term, the amendment in the Election Act suggests.

The Election Act Amendment Bill also empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the schedule for general elections. The electoral body will also be entitled to make any change in it.

The amended bill could likely to become an act of the law soon in absence of President Alvi, who has left today for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the charge of acting president. He is expected to sign the election law amendment bill into a law soon.