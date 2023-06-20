No legal issues in Nawaz Sharif’s return now: law minister

LONDON: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer said on Tuesday that no legal issues are existing anymore for the return of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in London, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that all legal complications have been removed for Nawaz Sharif’s return. “Consultation process is under and Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign soon.”

Tarar said that the law for lifetime disqualification was inappropriate. “Even murder convicts get qualified for the parliamentary contests in five years,” he added.

The law minister said that Sharif’s lawyer will decide whether bail would be sought for his return or not.

Regarding the trials in military courts, Tarar said that the government will not pardon those who have attacked the defence institutions. He added that the basic rights of the accused will not be affected in the military courts.

Tarar said that the accused in London and Capitol Hill attacks had also faced penalties. He, however, admitted that lawyers are divided over the military trials. He claimed that the decision for running the trial of a political leader or a woman has not been taken yet.

PML-N UK President Zubair Gul was also present in the press conference.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London amid rumours of differences.

The meeting came after former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the recently-held intra-party elections.

The PML-N leader reached the office of party supremo’s son Hussain Nawaz for the meeting.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Shahid Khaqan ruled out ‘any possibility’ forming a new political party and said that no differences were in the party.

“Reimaging Pakistan is a platform for dialogue, where everyone should resolve their issues by talks,” he said, inviting all stakeholders to participate in the dialogue.

Abbasi further said that every stakeholder should sit together and take measures for country’s betterment.

In response to a question, he said the elections should be held in October-November this year as per the Constitution.