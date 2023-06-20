Shahid Khaqan meets Nawaz Sharif amid rumours of differences

LONDON: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London amid rumours of differences, ARY News reported.

The meeting came after former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the recently-held intra-party elections.

The PML-N leader reached the office of party supremo’s son Hussain Nawaz for the meeting.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Shahid Khaqan ruled out ‘any possibility’ forming a new political party and said that no differences were in the party.

“Reimaging Pakistan is a platform for dialogue, where everyone should resolve their issues by talks,” he said, inviting all stakeholders to participate in the dialogue.

Abbasi further said that every stakeholder should sit together and take measures for country’s betterment.

In response to a question, he said the elections should be held in October-November this year as per the Constitution. He noted that the provincial assemblies were dissolved to spread chaos in the country.

According to Shahid Khaqan, he had Nawaz Sharif that he would leave party positions if the “leadership is changed”. He reminded that he had resigned from the party position in January and was not a party official now.

All the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including its President Shehbaz Sharif, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest in the intra-party polls.

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Chak Shehzad.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been elected unopposed as the PML-N chief organiser, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary of information, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary and Ishaq Dar as Secretary Finance.