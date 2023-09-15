NAB amendments verdict not worrisome for PML-N, Nawaz will return: Zubair

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan as the Supreme Court (SC) verdict regarding NAB amendments is not worrisome for the party, said the spokesperson of the party in London, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesman of PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz – Muhammad Zubair, during a media interaction in London, stated that Nawaz Sharif will travel to Pakistan on October 21 as scheduled.

Muhammad Zubair expressed that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendments case was anticipated.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no objections or concerns regarding this particular judicial decision.

Earlier in the day, corruption cases against several politicians including former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, former President Asif Ali Zardari and others have been restored after the Supreme Court struck down NAB amendments made during PDM govt tenure.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Following the verdict, the references against some of the country’s political bigwigs will once again land in the accountability courts.

These include the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and assets beyond means case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Similarly, the reference against former finance minister Shaukat Tareen has also reinstated.