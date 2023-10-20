Nawaz Sharif will stay in Islamabad for an hour, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said the party’s supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif will stay for an hour in Islamabad after his landing from UAE, ARY News reported.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder Sharif will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21.

In his informal media talk in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar rejected the impression of Nawaz Sharif getting ‘favours’ and added courts gave verdicts on his pleas as per law.

“Nothing strange happened,” he was quoted as saying. The former finance minister said due to security reasons he could not confirm where will Nawaz Sharif’s aircraft land.

Ishaq Dar said the former prime minister will leave for Lahore after staying nearly an hour in Islamabad after landing.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA allowed a special plane carrying PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to land in Pakistan.

A notification was issued by the CAA Director Transport in this regard. The preparations to accord PML-N supremo a warm welcome by PML-N are underway in full swing.