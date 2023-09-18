Petrol price would be Rs1,000/litre if PDM govt didn’t take steps: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that Petrol price would have reached Rs1,000/litre if the PDM government didn’t take steps, ARY News reported.

Addressing a party members gathering in Lahore via video link, Nawaz Sharif said that people who landed Pakistan in such economic crisis, are criminals.

He lashed out at the former governments saying Pakistan was on the verge of economic default because of decisions taken for political gains.

However, PML-N risked its politics to save the country from default. He said that India copied the economic agenda of Pakistan and succeeded but Pakistani prime ministers have to beg for financial assistance from other countries.

Earlier, the government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses. The petrol price were increased by Rs26.2 per litre which reached to Rs331.38 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.