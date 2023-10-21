Nawaz Sharif’s flight to Lahore plagued by chaos

ISLAMABAD: Chaos emerged on the aircraft carrying plane Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif en route to Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The passengers while boarding the plane jostle each other which causes chaos inside the aircraft.

Prior to this, the immigration process of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif was completed at Islamabad International Airport.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.

Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore airport around 4:30 pm from where he will proceed to Minar-e-Pakistan to address the homecoming rally.

Earlier in the day, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s legal team reached Islamabad airport ahead of his arrival.

A team of PML-N lawyers, comprises of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ata Tarar and Barrister Zafarullah, has reached to airport before arrival of the PML-N supreme leader from Dubai.

The lawyers will hold a meeting with Sharif at the airport’s state lounge and will brief PMLN supremo on court decisions and legal aspects of cases against him.

PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister will return home today after four years of self-imposed exile.