Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming: PML-N decides to hire private jet

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hire a private jet to bring the party supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country on October 21, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leaders contacted a private aviation company to hire a private jet for Nawaz Sharif. The political party sought chartered plane service from a private company from Dubai to Islamabad.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also been contacted to grant permission for the private jet route, sources added.

It was also learnt that PML-N has also acquired a private company’s services to show flower petals at the party’s rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan following the return of Sharif.

It emerged that the Cessna plane would be used for showering flower petals on the PML-N’s rally venue and other parts of the city.

The CAA also issued a notification for using the private jet for showering petals on the city at 3:30 pm.

Earlier, PML-N leader Ata Tarar said that Nawaz Sharif’s plane will first land in Islamabad than proceed to Lahore.

Talking to media, Tarar said that the PML-N supreme leader will leave for Lahore after legal consultations.

Ata Tarar said that it is the standard procedure of the protective bail, not out of the way relief given to him. He also said that the party’s public meeting in Lahore will be held as per the fixed time.

PML-N sources said that a special chartered flight, carrying Nawaz Sharif, will land in Islamabad on Oct. 21. The flight’s passengers’ immigration will be held at Islamabad Airport.

Nawaz Sharif will consult with his legal team and sign documents, sources added.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif’s plane will land in Islamabad on October 21. He will stay one hour in the capital city.