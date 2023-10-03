Nawaz Sharif’s legal team ready to secure protective bail: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asserted that the legal team of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made all the preparations regarding the party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former minister said that PML-N supremo’s case was based on facts, adding that since this case holds no weight, it’s unlikely that “we won’t get relief”.

“The people of Pakistan are waiting to welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif. He’s coming to Lahore and will address the public at Minar-e-Pakistan. They will hear Nawaz live and the media will cover it throughout,” Rana Sanaullah added.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had always led the country out of crisis, mentioning pre-2013 election situation when the country was facing rising terrorism and how the former prime minister steered the country out of it.

“When people gave Nawaz the mandate, we proved to the world that we solved the country’s problems and put it on a path to recovery in the next four years,” he added.

He also criticised the “experiments” carried out in the country, saying that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would have been completed by now and Pakistan would be in the G20 if PTI chief had not been brought into power.

Sanaullah further said that when PML-N come back to power, it would empower Pakistan. “Nawaz had decided to come back and lead his party for the country’s good.” He added.

“In this current situation, Pakistan needs a leader who brings the country back on track and takes it out of this mess,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.