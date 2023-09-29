PML-N formulated strategy for Nawaz Sharif cases: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah said Friday that PML-N is formulating a strategy for the reopened NAB cases and took some decisions regarding Nawaz Sharif’s cases.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that PML-N has concerns over the reopening of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases. “Our legal team is formulating a strategy regarding the cases. We took some decisions about Nawaz Sharif’s cases.”

He reiterated that Sharif would address a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore after his homecoming on October 21.

“Party leaders have to fulfil the tasks for bringing workers to the public gathering,” said Sanaullah.

To a query, Sanaullah said that PML-N has not changed its narrative. “Our party is working on its narrative, slogan and manifesto which would be announced by Nawaz Sharif on October 21.”

He also rejected the claims that Shehbaz Sharif went to London to change his narrative. He claimed that Shehbaz met Nawaz in London to discuss some legal issues and the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

Yesterday, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan on October 21.

The former defense minister said Ex prime minister had been facing court cases in the past. PML-N chief had been to jail in false cases filed by the rival party leaders.

In reply to a question, he said the former prime minister after reaching Pakistan would lead the election campaign.

To another question, he said that Nawaz Sharif will take important steps to address the issues being faced by the common man.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.