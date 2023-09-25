Qamar Bajwa’s accountability: Shahid Khaqan takes a dig at Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken a dig at his party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif who demanded to hold former army chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa accountable.

While talking to a private news channel, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif could leave the government if the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa became a hurdle. He also questioned Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for not holding the ex-army chief accountable in his 16-month government.

He said that the PML-N had gotten at least eight to nine months after the retirement of Qamar Bajwa. Abbasi also slammed the PML-N led government for not performing well in its government along with his allies.

Related: PML-N forms committees for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming reception

“The nation has nothing to do with the accountability and they just want to see their issues resolved. Shehbaz Sharif should be questioned about the reason for not starting Bajwa’s accountability in his 16-month government.

Abbasi said that all stakeholders including the politicians, judges and military should decide the future strategy to end instability in the country.

Earlier, Abbasi expressed his opinion that the upcoming elections are pointless.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that both Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief were disqualified. “The election commission asked to end their disqualification in 4.5 months [before the general elections].”

Related: PML-N prepares strategy to ‘save’ Nawaz Sharif from arrest

“I consider that the upcoming elections are pointless. However, elections must be organised as a delay in the polls would create an even worse scenario. I want to ask all political parties to make the next elections meaningful to resolve issues.”

Regarding his plans, Abbasi said that he will not contest as PML-N candidate if his party does not issue a ticket to him. “No one can forcedly issue party ticket to an individual. I had contested elections from all parties except one.”

He predicted that the general elections will be organised in February or March.