Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thinks ‘upcoming elections are pointless’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed his opinion that the upcoming elections are pointless, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that both Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief were disqualified. “The election commission asked to end their disqualification in 4.5 months [before the general elections].”

“I consider that the upcoming elections are pointless. However, elections must be organised as a delay in the polls would create an even worse scenario. I want to ask all political parties to make the next elections meaningful to resolve issues.”

Regarding his plans, Abbasi said that he will not contest as PML-N candidate if his party does not issue a ticket to him. “No one can forcedly issue party ticket to an individual. I had contested elections from all parties except one.”

He predicted that the general elections will be organised in February or March.

He claimed that only Javed Latif knew the exact time of Nawaz Sharif’s return. “Nawaz Sharif is receiving medical treatment [in London] and he would return after recovering health.”

The former premier was of the view that the elimination of the lifetime disqualification is crucial for providing a level playing field to the politicians. He added that no one could ascertain the law under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

Regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister (PM), Abbasi said that Shehbaz Sharif has seemingly recommended the name for the caretaker PM as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was a coalition partner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

He said that the prime minister and the opposition leader play a vital role in the appointment of the caretaker PM.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the 16-month performance of the PDM government. Abbasi criticised that every government showing hurriedness to pass regulations which create reservations.

The PML-N leader said that debates should be conducted in the assembly before passing the new laws.