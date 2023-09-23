PML-N prepares strategy to ‘save’ Nawaz Sharif from arrest

LONDON: The legal team of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has prepared a strategy to ‘save party supremo Nawaz Sharif’ from arrest upon his return to Pakistan, scheduled on October 21, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Following the announcement of Nawaz Sharif’s return plan to Pakistan, PML-N legal team prepared a strategy to ‘save’ the three-time prime minister from arrest.

Sources told ARY News that the legal experts have submitted a report containing various options to PML-N supremo. A petition will be filed for protective bail a week before Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, sources claimed.

Sources added that the legal experts will file several petitions seeking protective bail for one or two days or one week.

The legal team will assure the court that the former premier will surrender the next day after the protective bail expires, sources claimed.

A day earlier, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of his PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier left London earlier in the week after spending several weeks here, but upon reaching Lahore, made a sudden plan to return in order to meet with his elder brother, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that a consultation meeting was held in London which was attended by PML-N bigwigs including Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry, Burjees Tahir, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

Shehbaz Sharif – while talking to journalists – said that he returned to London at directions of Nawaz Sharif. “No change was made in return plan of PML-N supremo,” he added.

In response to a question, Shehbaz said he never visited Gujranwala and did not hold a meeting.