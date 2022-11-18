Nawaz Sharif’s only goal is to eliminate me, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif’s only goal is to eliminate him from the political spectrum, ARY News reported.

Virtually addressing the participants of the PTI long march in Gujjar Khan and Chakwal, Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif always plays with biased umpires, and the ECP is working as his sidekick. Nawaz Sharif would not call elections unless he is not sure that he can win, he added.

The PTI Chief added that he would announce the date for the march’s arrival in Rawalpindi tomorrow. People have been protesting across the country since their rise to power, terrorism is on the rise, he added.

Their only goal is to eradicate PTI Imran Khan said the former PM.

Citing the protests in Swat, the PTI Chief said that the people of KP have given great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism is on the rise, this government has no strategy, they should call for fresh elections, he added.

Imran Khan added that there were four bumper crop seasons in their tenure, and the farmers got the maximum price for their crops. Sugarcane farmers made record profits in their tenure, he added.

Also Read: Imran Khan says will announce Rawalpindi arrival date tomorrow

He added that all of Shehbaz Sharif’s development projects exist only in newspapers. He should answer for the Rs1800 billion, he is alleged of looting, the PTI Chief said.

Comments