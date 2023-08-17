Nawaz Sharif’s return: PML-N claims to secure ‘guarantee’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured a ‘guarantee’ on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.

“We have received the guarantee on this issue [Nawaz Sharif’s return home]. So now there is zero risk for the party,” the former interior minister told the interviewer. “Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal has also been almost certain,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the right to appeal under the suo moto notice would be given at any cost, adding that suo moto law might be eliminated by the upcoming Parliament.

Replying to a query, Rana Sanaullah claimed that the Establishment is also ‘onboard’ on the issue of delaying elections in the country.

Earlier, sources closer to the Sharif family told ARY News that Sharif held consultations with the party leadership and legal team for his return to Pakistan in September.

Preparations had been finalised for Sharif’s return, whereas, Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz are continuously in contact with the PML-N supremo.