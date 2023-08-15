Nawaz Sharif’s return: Preparations enter final phase

LONDON: Preparations have entered final phase for former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources closer to the Sharif family told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif held consultations with the party leadership and legal team for his return to Pakistan in September.

Sharif’s counsels have suggested him to return to the country, sources added.

Preparations have been finalised for Sharif’s return, whereas, Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz are continuously in contact with the PML-N supremo.

It was learnt that Shehbaz Sharif along with top PML-N leaders will reach London for a key meeting with the former premier. Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif, Javed Latif, Pervaiz Rasheed and others are also expected to accompany the PML-N president during his London visit.

Sources said that Sharif will return to Pakistan despite the recent verdict given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the review of order and judgements law.

Sharif’s counsels completed preparations for his defence in case of any legal troubles, sources said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that Nawaz Sharif will be the next PM, if we won the election.

Talking to senior media-persons, prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif has completed his disqualification term of five year. “Supreme Court’s verdict will not create any obstacle for him,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He was referring the apex court’s verdict on Friday, in which it nullified Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Bandial had announced the reserved verdict on the pleas challenging the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.