Nawaz will himself decide about his return to Pakistan: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that she would soon fly to London to visit her father [Nawaz Sharif] — whom she hasn’t seen in person for the last three years due to the confiscation of her passport, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore after receiving her passport, Maryam Nawaz said that she had received her passport and would soon visit London to meet her father and for surgery.

“I will leave for London soon to meet my father and for a surgery which could not be performed in Pakistan as it is a rare surgery,” she added.

In response to a question, Maryam said that Nawaz will himself decide about his return to Pakistan as his way to return back to homeland is clear. “The way for Nawaz’s return is clear. All we have to do is submit an application in the court.”

Talking about Imran Khan’s forthcoming long march, Maryam said the former premier was raising hue and cry after failing to get any relief from the powers. She claimed that Imran Khan was seeking an NRO by holding meetings at the President House.

The PML-N leader also called for dealing with PTI’s long march with an iron fist, saying the party should not be allowed to hold a march towards Islamabad.

Talking about Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI is not happy with Dar’s coming back as he will “improve” the country’s economy. “Dar’s return was a slap on PTI’s face,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz today retrieved her passport from the Deputy Registrar’s office in Lahore after three years.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to return of the withheld passport of PML-N leader.

