Nawaz-Zardari meeting: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responds to Maulana Fazl’s concerns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has responded to PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns over Nawaz Sharif-Asif Ali Zardari meeting in Dubai, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that concerns were raised over Nawaz Sharif-Asif Zardari meeting in Dubai in which Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not present.

“The Dubai meeting was held between two major political parties. It is not necessary to include everyone in the meetings,” said Abbasi.

The PML-N leader further said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the right to express his concerns. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is our coalition partner and he would be taken in confidence.”

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed displeasure over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues’.

Regarding general polls, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there is no choice to conduct or postpone the elections. It is unfortunate to see suspicions on the organisation of elections due to the developments in past four to five months.

He criticised that the courts exhibited double standards between provinces. “Questions should be raised on the impacts of dissolving assemblies in two provinces. The interpretation of the Constitution is the most difficult work.”

“The issue will be resolved if a full court was formed for the election case. However, it is election commission’s core responsibility to decide the election dates.”

Abbasi also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying that PTI should sit in the assembly. “PTI should play its role as the opposition after the no-trust move. Today, we should only think about the interests of the country. All of us committed mistakes in the past and we should be focused on the future.”

He suggested that a caretaker government should be established with consensus. “Our country needs concrete decisions as a single party cannot bear the burden.”

Commenting on the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a standby arrangement was made with the IMF. “IMF agreement is dictating the country to hold elections. However, election is not the solution of all problems. We have to sit together to find a way out.”

“The political and military leadership along with the judiciary will have to find a solution. It is unfortunate to see that nobody is neutral to build consensus between all stakeholders.”

Abbasi was of the view that it would be a blunder to postpone elections as the law does not allow this kind of delay. Election is the constitutional need of the country which must be held on time, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif is the most senior politician and he will be return soon. “Nawaz Sharif’s government was toppled for not receiving Rs20,000 dirhams. I am not the lawyer of Nawaz Sharif but confessions should be made for making wrong decisions.”

The former premier urged the stakeholders to set aside political differences and take decisions in the national interests.