Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urges govt to abolish NAB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the government to abolish National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

While talking to media outside the court Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he is appearing before the court but the case proceeding has not started yet.

He challenged NAB saying that if they don’t have any witnesses then apologize to the nation. The NAB should be abolished as they are a hurdle in the country’s development.

Earlier, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said “I have repeatedly told the prime minister to get rid of the accountability watchdog, otherwise it will uproot the country,” he said. “The matters won’t move to correction if the system is not initiated from the beginning,” Abbasi opined.

He said the NAB should wind up fake cases, ” People are running to courts in these cases from three to 13 years and their lives have been paralyzed”.

Khaqan Abbasi lambasted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying that the current crisis in Pakistan is because of NAB and that if it is not shut down then the country will continue to face such a crisis.