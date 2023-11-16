IHC fixes Nawaz’s pleas in Al-Azizia, Avenfield references for hearing 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against accountability courts’ conviction verdicts in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases for hearing on November 21, ARY News reported.

The pleas against accountability courts’ conviction verdicts in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases were restored earlier.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

In his arguments before the IHC, the NAB Prosecutor said appeals were filed against the verdict of the accountability court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

The pleas once filed cannot be withdrawn and a decision on them has to be made on merit, the NAB prosecutor said.

Convictions

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded 10 10-year jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.