Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares ’empowering’ working experience of ‘Haddi’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his experience of essaying yet another unconventional role in his upcoming film ‘Haddi’.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star is pushing his versatility envelope yet again and will feature in a never seen before look as a Drag in the film. The actor was joined by 80+ trans women while shooting for the title.

Sharing a few glimpses of himself from the film, dressed up as a transgender, Siddiqui shared his experience of working with trans people on the project. He noted, “From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi’ has been surreal.”

Furthermore, the actor also mentioned, “Working with real-life trans women has been an incredible experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to understand & learn more about the community.”

“Their presence was empowering,” he added.

‘Haddi’ is being directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Adamya Bhalla.

The noir revenge drama is being co-produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Anandita Studios and is scheduled to release in 2023.

Apart from ‘Haddi’, the seasoned artist has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty including ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ among others.

