Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya leaks shocking video of their chat

Amid a property row with her husband, Aaliya Nawazuddin Siddiqui leaked a video of their interaction from his visit.

Aaliya published the clip of their interaction on Instagram along with other private documents and made some shocking revelations in her lengthy note. The star-wife said that she is filing for divorce from Siddiqui, as she claimed that the actor wants to take their daughter Shora with them and disown their son.

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor, who is currently staying in a hotel, visited their Andheri bungalow to meet the kids, however, was seemingly not allowed to do so. In the clip uploaded by Aaliya Nawazuddin, Siddiqui is heard saying that he halted the shoot to visit them and is always there for the kids.

Sharing the video, Aaliya noted in the caption, “I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes.”

Speaking about the reality of the Instagram post with an Indian media outlet, Aaliya said, “Nawazuddin [Siddiqui] came a couple of days back, he wanted to take Shora for visa work. However, the truth is that Shora and I are citizens of Dubai and we don’t need to have any such requirements here.”

She also informed the publication, “I think I will divorce him and fight for custody of my kids.”

“I am not hungry for money but just shocked with his claims of disowning our second child. How can he say that our second child was born when we were in a live-in relationship? I have agreements which state us as husband and wife and will submit all of this in court,” Aaliya added.

As per the reports, the conflict between the two started when Aaliya returned to Mumbai from Dubai, with their kids, and was allegedly denied access to the home.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother files assault case against daughter-in-law

It is pertinent to mention that Aaliya had earlier filed a petition seeking a divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She accused him and his brother Shamas Siddiqui of physically attacking her, however, withdrew her petition in 2021.

