Nayanthara to replace Kareena Kapoor in Yash’s ‘Toxic’?

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly being replaced by South Indian cinema A-lister Nayanthara in the much-buzzed Kannada film ‘Toxic’, headlined by Yash.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, South cinema starlet Nayanthara has shown her interest in being a part of Yash-led ‘Toxic’ of Geethu Mohandas, after Kareena Kapoor walked out of her possible pan-Indian debut.

Quoting a source close to the team, a local publication reported, “Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in time.”

“It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision,” added the insider. “The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place. If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight.”

Pertinent to note here that the key role was with Kareena Kapoor Khan and was supposed to mark her debut in South cinema. However, the A-lister has opted out of the project amicably due to availability issues.

Notably, the title also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Yash.

‘Toxic’ is currently on the floors and is scheduled to hit theatres in April next year.

