Nazim Jokhio’s brother dissatisfied over probe, demands security   

KARACHI: The brother of slain Nazim Jokhio who was allegedly murdered at the farmhouse of a PPP MPA has demanded of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Maher to provide him security besides also expressing his dissatisfaction over the probe team, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the IG Sindh, Afzal Jokhio expressed his dissatisfaction over the team probing the murder case of Nazim Jokhio and demanded of him to setup a joint interrogation team |(JIT).

He blamed that the arrested MPA of the PPP and other suspects have been provided with all facilities inside the prison. The brother further demanded to add clauses under the anti-terrorism act in the murder case.

He also demanded of the IG Sindh to provide him and his family with the security of police and Rangers.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

The initial post-mortem report of Nazim Jokhio showed that he might have conceded a skull-wound on the back of his neck that proved fatal for him.

The report suggests that seemingly, among all the wound marks his head is dotted with, the wound likely by the club strike on the back of his head was the one to cause his death.

There’s blood-clotting on the back of his head due to the wound, the report said, adding that to ascertain the final reason for his death, some chemical and pathological tests’ results have yet to be received.

The test samples are being analyzed at the Karachi University lab, the investigation team said.

