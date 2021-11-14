Nazim Jokhio murder: Guards of Jam Awais make startling revelations

KARACHI: The guards of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais, accused of killing a youth named Nazim Jokhio have made startling revelations, ARY News reported, citing sources within the team investigating the brutal murder case.

According to the statements of Munir and Haider, the guards of Jam Awais told the investigation team that the MPA was drunk when slain Nazim Jokhio was brought to the outhouse.

The PPP MPA asked Nazim Jokhio to appologised, which he refused and later was subjected to torture, the guards said and added that they were asked to keep him [Nazim] at the outhouse and the matter will be dealt later.

Furthermore, the guards revealed that the slain youth tried to flee the outhouse around 3 in the night, but he was caught at some distance and again was severely tortured and during the manhandling, Jokhio succumbed to his wounds.

Read more: NAZIM JOKHIO’S CLOTHES, MOBILE PHONE FOUND FROM WELL: PROBE TEAM

Earlier, the investigation team had recovered the clothes and mobile phone of slain Nazim Jokhio from a well.

The investigation team expedited the probe into the brutal murder case of Nazim Jokhio with the help of mobile data. It was learnt that the investigators traced the mobile phone location of Afzal Jokhio, Niaz, Jam Abdul Karim in Jam Goth.

Sources told ARY News that the audio and video of the slain Nazim Jokhio will be used as the prime evidence in his murder case.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!