Nazim Jokhio’s clothes, mobile phone found from well: probe team

KARACHI: The investigation team has recovered the clothes and mobile phone of slain Nazim Jokhio from a well, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigation team expedited the probe into the brutal murder case of Nazim Jokhio with the help of mobile data. It was learnt that the investigators traced the mobile phone location of Afzal Jokhio, Niaz, Jam Abdul Karim in Jam Goth.

Sources told ARY News that the audio and video of the slain Nazim Jokhio will be used as the prime evidence in his murder case.

READ: NAZIM JOKHIO’S BROTHER DISSATISFIED OVER PROBE, DEMANDS SECURITY

The investigation team expressed suspicion that Jokhio’s skull wound was proved fatal. Police said that more facts will come forth after a detailed medical report.

The investigation team visited the crime scene with Afzal Jokhio. The mobile phone and clothes of Nazim Jokhio will be sent for forensic examination.

It emerged earlier that a citizen had informed Madadgar police about Nazim Jokhio’s body at 2:00 on November 3.

READ: NAZIM JOKHIO MURDER: PPP MPA TO STAY IN POLICE CUSTODY

In his statement to the police, Afzal Jokhio said that the accused had asked Nazim Jokhio to unlock his mobile phone. Police officials said that more arrests will be made in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jam Awais for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!