Nazim Jokhio’s brother shows lack of trust over investigation

KARACHI: The brother of slain Nazim Jokhio has expressed lack of trust over the investigation officer, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Nazim Jokhio was allegedly murdered at the farmhouse of a PPP MPA from Malir.

The investigation officer in a letter to the victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio, asked him to record his statement.

Jokhio, however, expressed his lack of trust over the investigation, and replied that his statement was already recorded on November 07. “I will record my further statement before the joint investigation team (JIT),” he replied.

The investigation sources further said that no details about arrival of any foreign national have surfaced in the probe. “No data yet found about a vehicle related to the case,” according to the investigation sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the brother of slain Nazim Jokhio had earlier demanded of the Sindh Police chief Mushtaq Maher to provide him security while expressing his dissatisfaction over the probe team.

In a letter written to the IG Sindh, Afzal Jokhio had also demanded of him to setup a JIT.

He blamed that the arrested MPA of the PPP and other suspects have been provided with all facilities inside the prison. He had demanded to add clauses of the anti-terrorism act in the murder case.

He also demanded of the police chief to provide him and his family security of the police and Rangers.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA Jam Awais for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

