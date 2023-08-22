Nazish Jahangir clarifies statement against Alizeh Shah

Actor Nazish Jahangir clarified her earlier statement regarding showbiz fellow Alizeh Shah, which she believed was misconstrued by entertainment pages.

In a recent outing on a private news channel, Nazish Jahangir told the host Momin Saqib that her previous statement regarding Shah, from an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast was taken out of context and twisted by the ‘bloggers’ and entertainment pages to create a controversy.

For the unversed, in a discussion around beauty and cosmetic procedures, Ali had exemplified Alizeh Shah and said that she used to appear cute and innocent earlier, but her face lost that innocence after the recent transformation, to which, Jahangir recalled meeting the ‘Taqdeer’ actor on a drama set.

“She used to be very pretty and this one time I met her on a shoot, she looked almost like a doll with those big eyes and clear skin,” she had told the host.

However, the statement was twisted to be reported as “Nazish Jahangir said, ‘Alizeh Shah was very pretty before surgery’.” Addressing the controversy, the celebrity clarified that it is not her business whatever anyone wants to do with themself.

Further in a message for Shah, Jahangir said, “Alizeh you are pretty my love.”

Moreover, the actor also stated that she is the least bothered person when it comes to such issues and has nothing to do with anyone’s personal business.

