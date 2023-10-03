Nazish Jahangir is epitome of elegance in new reel – Watch

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir looked like the epitome of radiance and elegance in her new reel going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, Nazish Jahangir treated her 1 million followers on the social site with the latest reel, probably from one of the recent wedding outings.

In the clip, captioned only with a single flower emoji, the diva is captured in a deep plum sheer, embellished saree by an Islamabad-based design house, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She styled the look simply with a stack of metal bangles and dainty earrings, along with minimal makeup and her sleek long hair.

The now-viral reel, with an old Bollywood classic ‘Yeh Raaten, Yeh Mausam’ by legendary Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar in the background, has been watched by at least 180k users on the social site within hours and received thousands of likes and compliments in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nazish Jahangir has superhit projects like ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Berukhi’ to her credit within a short career span.

With her vibrant personality and on-fleek style, she is also one of the top favourites of designers and social users alike and boasts a massive fan following across her social media handles.

