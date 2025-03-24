Nazish Jahangir files FIA complaint over death threats

LAHORE: Actor Nazish Jahangir has filed a complaint with both the court and the FIA against some blackmailers, alleging that she has been receiving death threats amid a fraud case controversy.

Nazish Jahangir shared a message on her Instagram stories related to the fraud case.

Fellow actor Aswad Haroon had filed a case against her, accusing her of cheating, dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, and additional charges related to threats with weapons.

She stated, “This is an agenda to defame me. They are the real frauds and are blackmailing me for money. This person has no shame; they are professionals in these dirty games.”

“Poor guy couldn’t handle rejection from a woman and turned into an animal after she rejected his inappropriate desires. The truth will be revealed soon, but for now, observe their character. They want fame, but my battle is legal,” she added.

Jahangir further mentioned that the Lahore court had canceled her arrest warrant in the fraud case.

She referred to the case as a hoax orchestrated by a group of blackmailers who aimed to defame her. “I have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against them for threatening me with death in court and have also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for defamation,” she said.

Earlier, a court issued an arrest warrant for actor Nazish Jahangir on Thursday in connection with a fraud case, ARY News reported.

The judicial magistrate directed the Defence-C police to arrest Nazish Jahangir, along with co-accused Sikandar Khan and others, and present them in court by March 22.

The case was filed against Jahangir by fellow actor Aswad Haroon under various sections, including cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, as well as additional sections related to threats with weapons.

Haroon’s complaint alleges that Jahangir borrowed his car and Rs .5 million for a project, with a promise to return them within two months. However, after six months, she failed to return the items. Haroon also claims that Nazish Jahangir sent a man named Sikandar Khan, who allegedly threatened to kill him.

In response, Jahangir has denied the accusations, calling them a premeditated attempt to blackmail her and damage her reputation.