Nazish Jahangir looks ethereal in white; pictures, video go viral

Actor Nazish Jahangir got her wedding guest style on point in the latest reel and pictures from a friend’s wedding.

On Wednesday, the ‘Berukhi’ star made a breathtaking outing on the Instagram feeds serving some inspo on the wedding guest style for a friend’s wedding.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Jahangir slayed a pristine white ruffled lehenga with embellished sheer choli by ace designer Ansab Jahangir in the video. She paired the gorgeous piece with some stunning chaandbalis to get into the bridesmaid vibe.

The diva pulled off subtle glam makeup and had cascading waves in her hair for the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

The fashionista captioned the slo-mo reel with the lyrics of ‘Tere Hawaale’ from ‘Laal Singh Chaddhha’, which played in the background as well.

The reel clip was played thousands of times within hours and was showered with numerous likes and compliments from her fans on the gram.

Earlier this week, the celebrity posted a five-picture gallery of the same look with fellow actors and friends, Aiza Awan and Kiran Ashfaque. “Dost ki shadi, (friend’s wedding),” she wrote in the caption on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

It should be noted here that the celebrity is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots, thanks to her on-fleek style and stunning Instagram feed, followed by over 800k users of the social platform.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stuns social media with latest pictures

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’ and soon got recognized as one of the promising new entrants in showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Comments