Nazish Jahangir makes a case for animal print in latest pictures, video

The latest stylish video and pictures of showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir are viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Berukhi’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, and shared a new slideshow reel of herself on the feed. Jahangir wrote the lyrics of the song “You gotta’ believe me when I tell you I said I like it like,” by American rapper Cardi B in the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

The following four-picture gallery, captioned with a single leopard emoji, sees the fashionista slay the animal print glam for a night out in the capital city.

The celeb wore a black knitted tank top with a leopard print jacket. She styled the look with a matching animal print bag and dainty necklaces. Nazish Jahangir flaunted minimal tinted makeup in the viral clicks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

The visuals were showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and several compliments for the celeb.

Have a look at some of the comments on her Insta posts.

Desi Lana Del Rey ❤️

Beautiful💖💖💖💖💞

Pretty girl❤️❤️😍

You beauty ❤️

YOUR GLOWING GIRL 😍❤️

On the professional front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’ and soon got recognized as one of the promising new entrants in showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Also read: “I hate being stared at,” says Aiza Awan

Apart from her stellar drama performances, the celebrity is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots. She has over 764,000 followers on her official Instagram handle where Jahangir frequently shares glimpses of her work.

Comments