Nazish Jahangir stuns social users with new pictures

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir is going viral across social media platforms.

On her account of the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, the ‘Berukhi’ actor posted a new picture gallery of herself on the feed. The celebrity penned Urdu verses in the caption of the two-picture gallery.

The viral clicks see Nazish Jahangir flaunt elegance in a desi avatar. She sported a black kurta paired with metal bangles and a pair of oxidized earrings for the old-school charm while keeping the makeup simple and sultry.

The snaps received an immense amount of love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and numerous compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Have a look at some of the remarks Your eyes are saying: ‘Oh Nazish, if only you can see how beautiful & serene you are’ ❤️🔥

❤️❤️❤️those eyes

You are so beautiful MashAllah 😍

On fire

Jahangir, who made her TV debut in 2017 with 'Bharosa', is one of the leading names among the new entrants to showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in 'Berukhi', headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan. Also read: Nazish Jahangir's eye-catching pictures go viral Apart from her promising drama performances, Nazish Jahangir is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots. The actor has over 734,000 followers on her official Instagram handle where she frequently shares glimpses of her work.

