‘Insecure egos wrapped in fragile pride’: Nazish Jahangir reveals she was targeted by man for saying ‘no’

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir revealed that she had been in a similar situation to Chitral’s teen TikToker Sana Yousaf, who was brutally killed for simply saying no to someone’s friendship offer.

For the unversed, social media celebrity Sana Yousaf, who had celebrated her 17th birthday recently, was gunned down by 22-year-old Umar Hayat alias Kaka, outside her residence in Islamabad, for repeatedly turning down his friendship offer. She sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot on Monday.

Reacting to the cold-blooded murder of Yousaf, which has sparked nationwide concern and condemnations, Nazish Jahangir disclosed that she was also targeted by a man when she only asked for her boundaries to be respected.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she noted, “Men who can’t handle rejection aren’t really men at all. They’re just insecure egos wrapped in fragile pride.”

“If a woman says ‘no’, it’s not an attack on your manhood, it’s just a no. Calm down. Breathe. Drink some water. Move on,” Jahangir continued and revealed, “I’ve been through something similar myself, targeted by a man who couldn’t handle a simple boundary.”

“It’s a sad reality that a woman’s ‘no’ is seen as an insult instead of a basic human right,” she added.

Concluding her statement, the ‘Berukhi’ actor advised the men to ‘grow and toughen up’. “Be a man, not a tantrum in human form. Learn to handle rejection with grace, not violence. Because real strength is respect, not control,” she ended.

