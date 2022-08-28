Nazish Jahangir gives a lesson on ‘Self Love’

Showbiz actor Nazish Jahangir preaches ‘Self Love’ in the new video which is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Berukhi’ actor took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, and shared a short clip which went viral across social media platforms.

“Protect your peace. Choose wisely. Always pay attention to the red flags,” read the caption on the now-viral video which sees Nazish Jahangir taking a stroll in the lawn while a script about ‘moving on in life’ played in the background.

Moreover, she added a bunch of hashtags in the caption, including ‘move on’, ‘peace’, ‘love yourself’.

By the looks of it, the footage, which sees the celeb in a blue floral summery dress, seems to be recorded while shooting for her next project.

The Instagram reel, played by thousands of social users, garnered immense love for Jahangir in the form of thousands of hearts and warm wishes in the comments.

Here is what her huge fanbase on social application wrote:

Very wise words Nazish, 💯 so true. You’re looking beautiful as always

Hayeeeee Drop dead Gorgeous 😍

Dream girl 😍😍😍😍

She is the most beautiful and amazing girl in the world . ❤️❤️❤️

Couldn’t have asked for a better hair flip than this, keep shining 😍

Jahangir, who made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’, is one of the leading names among the new entrants to showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Apart from her promising drama performances, Nazish Jahangir is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots. The actor has over 696,000 followers on her official Instagram handle where she frequently shares glimpses of her work.

