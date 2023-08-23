Nazish Jahangir’s blows netizens away with latest posts

The latest pictures and a video of actress Nazish Jahangir and going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Nazish Jahangir, who has starred in hit projects in the past, looked dashing in the visuals. The prolific star donned a sleeveless red kurta in the clicks and clip.

The actress tried to be poetic in the post but couldn’t complete the verses. She asked netizens what should be the next line.

“Laal Mery dil ka Haal hai ♥️ Agli line ?” the caption read.

The application’s user took her request as a challenge and came up with intriguing suggestions. Her fellow celebrity Hira Mani also pitched an idea by answering, “Phir kia hai tumhara khayal ? 🔥”

A netizen answered, “Apki to shayari bhi kamaal hai ♥️” while another commented, “Lagta tm pe kamal hai.”

A third remarked, “Laal mery Dil ka haal hai 💗uper s husun bekamaal hai”

A fourth replied, “Jo apka haal hai wohi mere haal hai ❤️🙌”

Nazish Jahangir, a social media darling, is followed by over a million Instagram users. She uses the platform to update fans on her whereabouts and professional happenings.

Earlier, she broke social media by pictures of her in Eastern wear.

The actress has impressed audiences and critics with her stellar performance. The actor made her television debut in ‘Bharosa.’

Her work in the ‘Berukhi‘ and ‘Uff Ye Biwiyaan‘ received recognition.

Earlier, she shocked fans by revealing she struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The actress admitted she has been suicidal twice in her life after she lost her mother.