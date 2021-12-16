Nazish Jahangir’s Instagram pictures go viral

Actor Nazish Jahangir took social media by storm with her latest picture that is going viral among users.

The Berukhi actor posted a picture in a silver top, which instantly started receiving likes and comments from Instagram users.

In the caption, Nazish Jahangir wrote remaining kind towards others in cruel situations requires grace.

The actor of the picture and video-sharing social media application took to the comment section for admiring her looks.

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, Nazish Jahangir posts pictures and videos from her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her picture.

In a previous photoshoot, she looked stunning in an embroidered outfit.

“Mere parchhave kolo loki door naasde…Galiyaa de kakh mere haal utte hassde, (People EVEN FEAR MY SHADOW, EVEN THE STREETS LAUGH AT ME),”the caption read.

A user wrote told her to keep smiling and always be happy while others replied with heart and fire emojis.

She has worked in renowned dramas namely Bharosa and Berukhi.

Nazish Jahangir speaks on plenty of issues on social media platforms. She earlier said that a person can not give respect to others if they do not care about their own self-respect.

