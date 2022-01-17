Nazish Jahangir’s latest video, pictures go viral

Nazish Jahangir shared her latest video and pictures on her Instagram page and is viral on social media platforms.

The 10-second video sees the Breukhi star, dressed in grey, looking outside her window while peeling an orange.

Nazish Jahangir, who started her showbiz career with her work in the serial Bharosa, wrote that she was enjoying the sunlight.

“Sardiyon ke dhoop (winter season’s sunlight),” the Islamabad-born wrote as the caption.

The video broke the internet and got millions of likes from Instagram users. They took to the comment section to state that they were a fan of her whereas some appreciated her looks with emojis.

Here are some heartwarming comments and replies.

“Classy,” a user wrote while another stated that the actor was looking gorgeous. A third user replied that she is more beautiful than the rest of the celebrities.

She also posted a set of pictures of her at the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi. She asked the people to always walk in grace.

Nazish Jahangir is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan. The actor, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry by playing diverse roles, has over 500,000 Instagram followers.

