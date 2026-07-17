NBC fires guard after backstage attack on Craig Melvin

NBC fired a security guard who let an intruder breach into TODAY’s studio and lunged at anchor Craig Melvin; NBC NEWS reportedly fired a security guard who let the intruder pass.

The trespasser, who was looking for meteorologist Al Roker, was arrested after breaking into the New York set of The Today Show. Insiders have told Page Six that two security guards were on duty, one of whom missed the breach while the other stepped away.

The anchor and broadcast journalist also broke his silence on social media and reassured his viewers that he was doing well and would continue his show on Friday.

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Craig made a statement on his official account, “Hey everyone. I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @todayshow.”

The NBC also released a statement to address the incident, reading, “There was a security incident this morning at the Today show studio.”

“An individual entered an unauthorised area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured.”