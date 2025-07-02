NCCIA uncovers Multan cybercrime network

MULTAN: In a recent crackdown, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) uncovered an urbane cybercrime network operating out of Multan, ARY News reported.



The group was running an online fraudulent scam to both Pakistani and foreign citizens through extravagant social media scam operations.

The NCCIA confirmed that in the Multan cybercrime arrest, the main suspect has been caught, identified as Arsalan, from the Dunyapur area of Multan.

Officials exposed that the suspect was part of a big consortium that was operational on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook to trap victims with fake game shows, marriage proposals, and foreign aid schemes.

The gang allegedly extracted millions of rupees by showing victims fake videos of foreign currency and promising financial backing in exchange for “tax” payments.

According to authorities, the group was also using fake profiles on different matrimonial platforms to establish trust with victims before the execution of the financial fraud.

Victims were convinced to transfer large sums of money under various pretences, including processing fees and customs duties.

In a separate operation, the NCCIA also arrested six other individuals from Multan’s Dunyapur area, including Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Isa, and Muhammad Younas.

These suspects were also found using fake social media platforms like WhatsApp accounts and mimicking identities on Facebook to execute scams via mobile wallet services like JazzCash.

The Multan cybercrime arrest is a wider clampdown on digital financial crimes in Pakistan. Officials estimate that the total fraud may exceed Rs. 20 billion, with dozens of inquiries already underway.

Public is urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activities. Legal proceedings against the arrested individuals are ongoing, and further arrests are expected

In a separate crackdown, the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested two suspects involved in committing Rs20 billion online fraud in Multan.

The suspects, recognised as Samar Abbas and his assistant, were arrested during a targeted operation, while efforts are in progress to arrest a third accused, Abdul Hai.

According to authorities, the suspect had been on the run for over a year and was apprehended in the Layyah district.