NCOC rings alarm as Indian variant reported ahead of possibe 4th wave

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has Friday warned of grave concerns arising with the reports of the Indian-origin Delta Covid variant in Pakistan right when the fourth wave of the global pandemic is anticipated in the country, ARY News reported.

NCOC said a well-worked-out strategy has been laid out that is needed to fight the fourth wave as Delta variant cases have been reported in Pakistan. This variant can potentially wreak great destruction if not timely controlled, NCOC added.

The viral variant has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in India, the NCOC huddle noted today, adding that the people faced were tormented as hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies.

Starting today (July 9) till July 18, NCOC said it will ensure an intensified SOPs implementation and its practice to curb the possible fourth wave damage.

Recommendations to minimize unnecessary movements ahead of Eid ul-Adha and bar on tourism are under consideration by NCOC.

NCOC also said the vaccination against Covid for all government employees is mandatory before July 31. While for all the students above 18 years of age, the deadline to get jabbed is August 31.

From August 1, nobody will be allowed to board flights with getting their shots, NCOC said.

Separately today from the Sindh government, ahead of the potential fourth Covid wave that is feared to rage across the province, the health ministry has made it mandatory to furnish vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space including going for OPD and operations.

The Sindh health director said people with no vaccine certificates will not be allowed OPD service or medical procedures.

Secondly, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon said the people without these certificates will not be allowed to appear for job interviews or tests. Their entry is also barred from attending weddings and dining in restaurants, according to the Sindh health department.