NCOC directs provinces to expedite COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked the provinces and concerned officials to take steps for expediting the COVID-19 vaccination, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Major General Zafar Iqbal have jointly chaired the session of the NCOC which was also attended by the Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The centre expressed satisfaction over the Covid vaccination drive in the country. The centre praised the citizens for following the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) that helped the government to curb the spread of the virus.

The NCOC also paid tribute to the front line healthcare workers to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC officials said that the healthcare workers saved many lives, whereas, all segments played a positive role during the pandemic crisis.

The NCOC said that the national media, telecommunication companies and other parties’ roles were positive during the pandemic while clerics and academies fulfilled their responsibilities.

Asad Umar said that the threat of COVID-19 has not yet averted. He directed provinces and concerned officials to take steps for expediting the vaccination.

He said that the second dose of the Covid vaccine is very important. He asked the citizens to go for the second dose of Covid vaccine that is very important to boost their immunity.

