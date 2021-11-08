NCOC expresses satisfaction over vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday expressed satisfaction over the vaccination process across the country.

The meeting of the NCOC was jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Major General Zafar Iqbal to review the vaccination drive.

Expressing the satisfaction over the vaccination of 12 to 18 years age group citizens, the NCOC underlined the need to further expedite the drive. The forum directed the administration to ensure inoculation of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The forum also appreciated the performance of all stakeholders for bringing the number of coronavirus cases down in the country.

In the last meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the session had decided to remove additional restrictions in the excellent vaccinated cities and also allowed travel in these cities with 100 percent capacity of passengers.

However, in good and lesser vaccinated areas the travel capacity of passengers had been restricted to 80 percent. In this category of cities, restrictions will be kept in force till November 15.

“The limit of 500 and 300 persons in gatherings will remain in force in the good and lesser vaccinated cities,” the NCOC decided. “Complete vaccination and use of mask will be compulsory.”

The NCOC in its next session on November 16 will review its decisions taken in the current meeting.

