NCOC agrees on opening educational institutes; Sindh opposes   

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government has opposed the consensus at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) inter-provincial education ministers’ meeting headed by Shafqat Mahmood regarding the opening of nationwide educational institutes, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The NCOC inter-provincial education ministers meeting agreed to open educational institutes while also deciding to take disciplinary action against unvaccinated teachers.

The meeting headed by Shafqat Mahmood also mulled over to make vaccination for students aged 18 and above compulsory.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has opposed the idea of any reopening with provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani saying that the educational institutes will remain completely closed until August 08 in the province.

“We will be reviewing the situation after August 08,” he said adding that the COVID situation in the province, especially in Karachi, was alarming.

“The remaining papers of intermediate part-II could only be taken after improvement in the situation,” he said adding that they were in no position to open educational institutes after a recent spike in COVID cases in Karachi and Hyderabad.

There will be a COVID task force meeting on August 08 and a future course of action will be decided in it while considering the current situation, Saeed Ghani said.