Punjab schools reopen after summer vacations

LAHORE: The schools across Punjab province on Monday have reopened after the summer vacations, ARY News reported.

Last week, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had rejected extension in summer vacations in the wake of COVID-19 and announced the reopening of all public and private schools in the province from August 2 (today).

The school staff and administrations have been strictly advised to ensure the implementation of the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The entry of teachers and other staff have been banned in the schools without COVID-19 vaccination certificate, while only 50 per cent of the students are allowed to attend the schools in a bid to ensure social distancing.

The time of schools is from 8am to 2pm.

An inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference that was held on Tuesday had decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. All provincial education ministers, including Gilgit-Baltistan’s minister, attended it.