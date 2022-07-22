NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram-ul-Haram processions

National Command and Operation Control (NCOC) has issued Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) for processions and public gatherings in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NCOC has issued SOPs for public gatherings and processions in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Wearing a mask and using sanitisers during the holy month have been made compulsory by NCOC.

The NCOC added that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to participate in processions. Moreover, all procession venues should be open with good ventilation, the NCOC added.

Older people and children have been suggested to watch processions and public gatherings from home, the NCOC said.

The distribution of the NCOC SOPs manual has also been made compulsory.

COVID-19 has been on a surge with the positivity rate increasing in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, Pakistan reported as many as three Covid-related deaths while 599 fresh cases of the pandemic have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 per cent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

