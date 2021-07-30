NCOC jabs record 867,226 people in one day as Covid rages

ISLAMABAD: As Covid rages in the fourth wave posing threats to the country’s healthcare, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has Friday said it has administered 867,226 vaccines in the 24-hour-period the previous day marking a record number of shots in a day, ARY News reported.
Vaccine Statistics:
Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 29 July: 867,226
Total vaccine administered till now: 28,743,225
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021
The new jabs today have taken the total tally of people, immunized against the virus, to 28,743,225, NCOC said.
Separately in its fight to resist flagrant Covid spread, the Sindh health department has called for a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days as the recommendation will be tabled in the COVID task force meeting today headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.
“There should be a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days,” the health department said in its advice to stem COVID spread in the metropolis, where the COVID positivity ratio has reached 30 per cent.