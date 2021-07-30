NCOC jabs record 867,226 people in one day as Covid rages

ISLAMABAD: As Covid rages in the fourth wave posing threats to the country’s healthcare, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has Friday said it has administered 867,226 vaccines in the 24-hour-period the previous day marking a record number of shots in a day, ARY News reported.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 29 July: 867,226

Total vaccine administered till now: 28,743,225 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021

The new jabs today have taken the total tally of people, immunized against the virus, to 28,743,225, NCOC said.

NCOC revises guidelines, allows Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for general public

EarlieryYesterday, in a bid to inoculate more people against Covid-19 amid the fourth Covid-19 wave, NCOC revised guidelines for the Moderna vaccine.

According to new guidelines issued by the National Ministry of Health , the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine can be administered to the general public after July 31.

The vaccine would be available for all public at all vaccination centres of the country, sources said.

Health department recommends complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days

Separately in its fight to resist flagrant Covid spread, the Sindh health department has called for a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days as the recommendation will be tabled in the COVID task force meeting today headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“There should be a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days,” the health department said in its advice to stem COVID spread in the metropolis, where the COVID positivity ratio has reached 30 per cent.